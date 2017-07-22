× One in, one out: Sean Spicer resigns, while Anthony Scaramucci is “going to do a lot of winning”

This full podcast version includes Matt Bubala talking about the latest on weather conditions, politics and space. As severe weather conditions are sweeping through the Chicago area, Roger Badesch updates listeners on flash flood warnings and travel times. On Friday, President Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer resigns from office and Anthony Scaramucci gets hired as Trump’s new communications director. Bubala recalls Spicer’s top seven moments in office and Scaramucci’s press conference. Later on, Jason Steffen joins the conversation to talk about new planets.