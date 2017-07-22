× On The Road With Dane Neal: Road Trip Apps, Gatorland, Kissimmee Car Cruises, Dave Hammond And So Much More!

On today’s show, Dane Neal hosts with Newcity’s Dining and Drinks Editor Dave Hammond and they talk all about road trips! They check in with Producer Lise Graham on her road trip, talk with Jasmine Vaughn-Hall to talk about the 7 best apps to make your road trip even more fun and they hear about Dave’s exciting travels to Azores, Portugal and Mexico.

Dane also talks with Todd Larkin from the Old Town Kissimmee Car Cruise, Tim Williams from Gatorland and checks in with Zachary Smith, who was the latest winner in the Buona Beef contest, and was able to propose to his now fiance at Wrigley Field!