× John Williams Full Show Podcast 7/21/2017

John talks about purchasing a stroller for his two dogs, after never imagining the thought of owning one. Callers then join the conversation about things they never imagined doing themselves.

John then shares the latest snippet from the Mincing Rascals Podcast. In this weeks podcast, John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio are joined by Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis of the Chicago Tribune. They discuss the meaning of President Donald Trump’s regret for hiring Attorney General Jeff Sessions, what the president has or hasn’t yet accomplished since his January inauguration, and more!

Lastly, John discusses his experience of selling an item on Craigslist for the very first time, the movie Dunkirk, and more!