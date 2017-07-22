× Esmeralda Leon and Jon Hansen share their secret confessions, epic family road trips, and more!

Esmeralda and Jon talk about family road trips and try to find what could possibly be the longest road trip ever.

Next, the Closed Loop Food Fest is discussed as Marketing Manager of The Plant, Elizabeth Lyon, and Event Organizer, Julie Williams, join the show. The mission of the Closed Loop Food Fest is to highlight the importance of composting and eliminating waste. The Fest takes place at Saturday, July 29th at The Plant.

Then, Esmeralda and Jon share their secret confessions. Jon’s dirty little secret creates a great debate and Esmeralda discusses her requirements when attending a funeral.