Wintrust Business Lunch 7/21/17: Google Hire, NW Indiana, Paul McCartney Solo Tour

Jon Hansen stepped in for Steve Bertrand to close out the week, but still talked with the Friday favorites starting off with Andrea Hanis to talk about the new AI developments Motorola is looking to implement in video technology. Tom Gimbel compared the recruiting industry to the dating pool & shared his perspective on Google’s new service “Hire”, Bill Hanna told Jon about what Indiana is doing to show people how Northwest Indiana is a major part of the Chicagoland area, and Front Row Phyllis gave away a pair of tickets to the Paul McCartney.