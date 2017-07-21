LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 12: To celebrate the new series of 'Doctor Who' which returns to BBC One on Saturday April 15 the TARDIS and a huge 3D pavement painting artwork by 3D Joe & Max depicting an alien landscape are displayed on the Southbank on April 12, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
TV Show Patrol’s Curt Wagner: The new Doctor Who is a woman!
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 12: To celebrate the new series of 'Doctor Who' which returns to BBC One on Saturday April 15 the TARDIS and a huge 3D pavement painting artwork by 3D Joe & Max depicting an alien landscape are displayed on the Southbank on April 12, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
Bill and Jim are joined in the studio by Curt Wagner of TVshowpatrol.com. They talk about a woman being cast as the new Doctor Who, the top Doctor Who of all time, ‘American Horror Story’ announcing next season’s theme, Shark Week, the return of ‘Ballers’, and much more!
You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.