× TV Show Patrol’s Curt Wagner: The new Doctor Who is a woman!

Bill and Jim are joined in the studio by Curt Wagner of TVshowpatrol.com. They talk about a woman being cast as the new Doctor Who, the top Doctor Who of all time, ‘American Horror Story’ announcing next season’s theme, Shark Week, the return of ‘Ballers’, and much more!

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.