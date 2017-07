× The Opening Bell 7/21/17: The One Day You Should Book Your Fall Trips…

The economy has been quiet with the beginning of earnings season gearing up. Steve and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) broke down the biggest stories of the week and where the money has moved as a result of the week’s news. Steve then thought of his next vacation with Rick Seaney (CEO of FareCompare.com) as Rick spilled the beans on the best dates to buy your next trip for the fall…