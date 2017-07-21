× The Last Jedi at D23

THE LAST JEDI made a big splash at D23 with fresh behind-the-scenes footage that has us fans jumping out of our skin! We break down the “Sizzle Reel” scene-by-scene and try to connect the dots with what we already know about the plot. We also review earth-shattering news about STAR WARS: GALAXY’S EDGE and Disney’s STAR WARS Hotel with tech expert David Sparks (MacSparky.com). David attended D23 and provides us with behind-the-scenes info about the park and more. Plus, it’s round two of George Lucas vs The Autograph Hounds!