The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.21.17: Sean Spicer resigns, Blackhawks Convention 2017, Bright Side of Life

Sean Spicer resigned from his position as White House press secretary today, directly following the appointment of Anthony Scaramucci as communications director. We listen to Scaramucci speak in today’s press briefing, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders replaces Spicer, answering her first questions as press secretary. Then, we anticipate the Blackhawks Convention with new Blackhawks Center John Hayden. John gives Hayden the lowdown on being a Chicagoan. Finally, John hears from you what is making you excited or happy this weekend!