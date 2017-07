× The First Major News Story You Remember as a Kid

WGN-TV’s feature reporter and friend of the show Marcus Leshock posed an interesting question yesterday… what’s the first major news story you remember as a kid?

Nick Digilio and listeners share their answer in this podcast.

