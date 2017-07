× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.21.17: Hawks Convention Prep!

Troy Murray co-hosted the show today ahead of the 2017 Chicago Blackhawks Convention. We talked to Patrick Kane, Coach Q and Connor Murphy…everyone is excited for the new season! Friend of the show Jim Cook stopped by the studio with some talented artists to talk about his event on Saturday, which you can check out HERE. We also checked in with Scott Michaels, who has lost everything with the flooding. You can support he and his mom HERE.