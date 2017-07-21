Stan Bowman & Jay Blunk join the Roe Conn show. (Photo WGN Radio / Jeff Carlin) × Stan Bowman & Jay Blunk from the Blackhawks Convention Stan Bowman & Jay Blunk join the Roe Conn show. (Photo WGN Radio / Jeff Carlin) Vice President & General Manager Stan Bowman and Executive Vice President Jay Blunk join Roe & Anna at the Blackhawks Convention to talk about the changes for the 2017-2018 season. http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3378273/3378273_2017-07-21-194713.64kmono.mp3%20?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3