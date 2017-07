× Roe Conn Full Show (7/21/17): Live from the 2017 Blackhawks Convention, Brandon Saad & Jonathan Toews, Opening Ceremonies and more…

The Roe Conn Show live from the 10th Annual Blackhawks Convention! Roe and Anna are joined by Toews and Saad to talk about familiar faces returning to the team! Later on Steve Cochran and Dave Eanet announce the Opening Ceremonies of the convention. During the last hour Stan Bowman and Jay Blunk stop by to talk about the changes for the upcoming season!

