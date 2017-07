× Rocky Wirtz joins Roe & Anna at the Blackhawks Convention

Rocky Wirtz, Chairman of the Chicago Blackhawks, joins Roe & Anna at the fan convention to talk bringing back Sharp and Saad, what is in store for the rest of the weekend and keeping the fans engaged!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3378194/3378194_2017-07-21-165834.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3