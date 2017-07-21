NEWARK, NJ - JUNE 30: John Hayden, 74th pick overall by the Chicago Blackhawks, poses for a portrait during the 2013 NHL Draft at the Prudential Center on June 30, 2013 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
New Blackhawks Center John Hayden will stop putting ketchup on his hot dogs now
NEWARK, NJ - JUNE 30: John Hayden, 74th pick overall by the Chicago Blackhawks, poses for a portrait during the 2013 NHL Draft at the Prudential Center on June 30, 2013 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
John celebrates the return of New Blackhawks Center John Hayden to Chicago with a few fun facts he needs to know about our city to avoid being traded out! The new center tells John what it felt like to score his first NHL goal back in March, and about his optimism for the team this year. Catch him at the Blackhawks Convention this weekend!