New Blackhawks Center John Hayden will stop putting ketchup on his hot dogs now

John celebrates the return of New Blackhawks Center John Hayden to Chicago with a few fun facts he needs to know about our city to avoid being traded out! The new center tells John what it felt like to score his first NHL goal back in March, and about his optimism for the team this year. Catch him at the Blackhawks Convention this weekend!