× Long-delayed lakefront park to finally have radioactive material removed

CHICAGO — Peggy Montes still remembers when Mayor Harold Washington dedicated the undeveloped property on the lakefront as park and named after the first non-native settler of Chicago — Jean Baptiste Point DuSable.

While her faith in the project to begin has faltered in the nearly three decades since the announcement, it has finally returned, the founder of the Bronzeville Children’s Museum said Wednesday.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

“Elation is the word that comes to mind,” she said. “We’ve been waiting for 30 years for something to happen. Just to think, now they do have the money to come in and clean up, and the next thing that should happen very quickly is getting the revetment — getting that wall around it before that money disappears.”