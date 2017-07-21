× Legal Face-off’s Rich Lenkov: O.J. Simpson granted parole

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by resident legal expert Rich Lenkov. They talk about the impact defending O.J. Simpson had on F. Lee Bailey’s career, the way O.J. carried himself at his parole hearing yesterday, if he should have testified in his original trial, how fair his sentence was, and much more.

