× From Homeless to Successful Entrepreneur, Real Estate Expert takes listener calls, Steve “Tech Guy” Van Dinter, and Michael Washington Brown of “Black” | Full Show (July 20th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! Chicago Tribune Cartoonist Scott Stantis rides side car to add his input on the latest news topics. Then, a man who went from Homeless to Successful Entrepreneur, Joe Pippin’s (inventor of “The Fishing Caddy”) joins us to tell his amazing true story. Real Estate Expert – David Hochberg takes listener calls and assists people with their real estate questions. Back this month to give us on the latest technology we welcome Steve “Tech Guy” Van Dinter to show us the latest in Verizon’s tech arsenal. Finally, Michael Washington Brown (Creator and Performer in “Black”) joins us after closing his opening night to give us the heads up on his latest theatrical production.

Listen to the podcast right here:

