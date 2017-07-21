× Esmeralda Leon and Jon Hansen Open up the conversation about the Closed Loop Food Fest

The Closed Loop Food Fest is discussed as Marketing Manager of The Plant, Elizabeth Lyon, and Event Organizer, Julie Williams, join the show. The mission of the Closed Loop Food Fest is to highlight the importance of composting and eliminating waste. The Fest takes place at Saturday, July 29th at The Plant.

The Fest is an annual summer celebration of delicious food, excellent music, and in addition to the fest, there will be a Farmers Market going on from 11 am – 3 pm.