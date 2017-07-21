× Dream Team lawyer F. Lee Bailey on OJ parole, the rise of hate crimes, Trump legal news, Inside Out columnists and more

In this week’s jam-packed episode, famed attorney and OJ Simpson Dream Team member F. Lee Bailey joins Christina and Rich to discuss yesterday’s parole hearing of the convicted football player.

Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Program Development Counsel Julie Justicz discusses the rise in hate crimes.

Next, Chicago Lawyer magazine Inside Out columnist David Sussler joins his column co-host Christina to discuss the importance of peer mentoring.

Finally, in the Legal Grab Bag, Christina and Rich analyze breaking news involving Trump, Dennis Hastert and R. Kelly.