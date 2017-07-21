Consumer News: Wi-Fi Security, DealDash Lawsuit and Getting Knighted

Posted 9:55 AM, July 21, 2017, by , Updated at 10:13AM, July 21, 2017

A picture of consumer reporter Herb Weisbaum being knighted at the Seafair Festival’s Milk Carton Derby. (Photo provided by Herb Weisbaum / Facebook.)

Herb Weisbaum is an Emmy award-winning reporter who covers the consumer beat for NBCnews.com.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he explains why public wi-fi is often unsafe wi-fi, a lawsuit involving penny auction site DealDash and his experience getting “knighted” at the Seafair Festival Milk Carton Derby.

You can read all of Herb’s stories and sign-up for his newsletter at Consumerman.com.  And be sure to like him on Facebook and follow him on Twitter.

