× WGN Radio expands Blackhawks Convention coverage

by Scott King

@ScottKingMedia

This weekend at the 10th annual Blackhawks Convention, the radio home of the Blackhawks, WGN Radio, will be expanding their usual coverage of the event.

Friday, the Roe Conn Show will broadcast live on 720AM and wgnradio.com from 3-7 p.m. in the Chicago Hilton’s NW Hall.

There will also be a live on-stage episode of the Blackhawks Crazy podcast with Scott King and the radio voice of the Blackhawks, John Wiedeman, from the Hilton’s Continental Ballroom streaming on wgnradio.com from 3-4 p.m. and available on the site and iTunes immediately following the show.

Special guests newly-acquired forward and Wilmette native, Tommy Wingels, and prospects Alex DeBrincat and Anthony Louis will also join Scott and John in the hour.

Also on Saturday, “The Beat” with Mark Carman, Harry Teinowitz, and Adam Hoge will broadcast live from 4-7 p.m. in the Continental Ballroom on 720AM and wgnradio.com.

