Blackhawks center Nick Schmaltz grew up a Hawks fan!

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by Blackhawks center, good old number eight, Nick Schmaltz! They talk about the tenth annual Blackhawks convention, his growing role with the team, the keys to winning face-offs, the impact of losing Marian Hossa for the year, growing up in Wisconsin, cheese curds, and much more.

