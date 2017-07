× Bill and Wendy Full Show 07-21-17

Today’s guests include Chicago Blackhawks center, Nick Schmaltz, TV Show Patrol’s Curt Wagner, and Legal Face-Off’s Rich Lenkov. Bill and Wendy talk about the upcoming Blackhawks season, tv shows, O.J. Simpson being granted parole, and much more.

