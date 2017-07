× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 07-21-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill, Wendy, Judy, and Kevin cover White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, resigning, Justin Bieber being banned from China, Presidential Senior Advisor, Anthony Scaramucci, Florida teens who filmed a man drowning, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.