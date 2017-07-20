× You can’t just push around comedian and musician Tim Cavanagh…

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by musician, comedian, and friend of the show, Tim Cavanagh. The group talks about Tim’s dad, producer Kevin’s band breaking up, how to tell when he’s joking, people who actually know him, and a whole lot more!

