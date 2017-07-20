× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/20/17: Jimmy Butler’s House, Comic Con, & PayPal

The results are in! Dennis Rodkin stopped by the studio to talk with Steve about the first half of the year data on the Illinois real estate market and the two also touched on Jimmy Butler’s mansion that is for sale with an asking price of $5 million. Ian Sherr then updated Steve the the west coast where Comic Con is kicking off, but security concerns have been an issue, and Ilyce Glink noted the major move for PayPal and JP Morgan that consumers might notice when they buy their morning coffee.