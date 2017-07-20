Video and photos: WGN Radio Recess – RedLine Athletics in Buffalo Grove

Although their typical clientele consists of 8-to-18-year-old athletes, RedLine Athletics in Buffalo Grove is happy to accomodate slightly older visitors. Watch Dave Eanet, Adam Hoge, Kevin Powell, Mary Sandberg and the rest of the WGN Radio crew visit RedLine’s newest facility to get swole for the remaining summer months. The crew tries their hand at a typical athletics training circuit as well as RedLine’s Ninja Warrior-style gym equipment. After, Max Volfson, the location’s General Manager, tells Dave more about RedLine’s services and evaluates the WGN Radio crew’s performance.

