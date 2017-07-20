Although their typical clientele consists of 8-to-18-year-old athletes, RedLine Athletics in Buffalo Grove is happy to accomodate slightly older visitors. Watch Dave Eanet, Adam Hoge, Kevin Powell, Mary Sandberg and the rest of the WGN Radio crew visit RedLine’s newest facility to get swole for the remaining summer months. The crew tries their hand at a typical athletics training circuit as well as RedLine’s Ninja Warrior-style gym equipment. After, Max Volfson, the location’s General Manager, tells Dave more about RedLine’s services and evaluates the WGN Radio crew’s performance.
Video and photos: WGN Radio Recess – RedLine Athletics in Buffalo Grove
-
President of the Chicago Wolves talks RedLine Athletics
-
Healthy cocktails? We are all in!
-
Video: Part 2 of Car-A-Oke Steve Cochran, Andrea Darlas and Dave Eanet
-
Charlie McMurray: ‘See you later 6th grade!’
-
The Beat Full Show (5/28/17): Cavs and Warriors get ready for Finals showdown part 3 … eventually
-
-
The Beat Full Show (6/3/17): Cubs off the schneid, Rizzo off the market
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 05.17.17: Mini Golf Domination
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 05.10.17: Singing in my car
-
The Beat Full Show (5/13/17): Which broadcaster deserves the next ‘alarm clock’ treatment?
-
The Beat Full Show (7/9/17): Lester, Cubs look for answers heading into the All Star Break
-
-
A Soldier’s Journey Home
-
Video: WGN Radio Recess – The 31st Annual Scottish Festival & Highland Games
-
The Beat Full Show (4/2/17): The wait is over, it’s Opening Day(s)