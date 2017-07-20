× Trailblazing comedian Sandra Bernhard: “I like to think that I keep everyone on their toes including myself”

The great model, actress, comedian, singer and author Sandra Bernhard joins Justin to talk about her amazing career, the early days of working on her craft in Los Angeles, the difficulty being a woman in stand-up comedy when she was just starting out, making the transition from stand-up comedy to her legendary appearances on late night television to becoming an actress in television and movies, the amount of rejection in show business, why she approaches talking about politics from a different angle, how her shows have evolved over the years, how her Sandyland radio show has helped her develop her act, the challenge of creating new material, the ways she approaches creativity, being part of a collaborative New York comedy scene, being able to saddle stage and screen, if she considers herself a trailblazer and her “Sandra Monica Blvd: Coast to Coast” show tomorrow night at City Winery.

