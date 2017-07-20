Top Five@5 (7/19/17): Herman Cain on Sen. Kid Rock, Sisqo revives the “Thong Song,” and more…
The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, July 19th, 2017:
Herman Cain reacts to Kid Rock’s announced run for the U.S. Senate, President Trump calls out Republican Senators who can’t agree on the future of health care, Snoop Dogg is a big UFC fan, Sisqo releases a an updated version of his 90’s hit “Thong Song,” and Caitlyn Jenner talks about O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing.
