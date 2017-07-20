Top Five@5 (7/19/17): Herman Cain on Sen. Kid Rock, Sisqo revives the “Thong Song,” and more…

Posted 12:54 PM, July 20, 2017, by , Updated at 12:52PM, July 20, 2017

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 08: Kid Rock inducts Cheap Trick at the 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, July 19th, 2017:

Herman Cain reacts to Kid Rock’s announced run for the U.S. Senate, President Trump calls out Republican Senators who can’t agree on the future of health care, Snoop Dogg is a big UFC fan, Sisqo releases a an updated version of his 90’s hit “Thong Song,” and Caitlyn Jenner talks about O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing.

