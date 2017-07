× TIME Film Critic Stephanie Zacharek on “Dunkirk:” “It’s [Christopher Nolan’s] best movie”

Time Magazine Film Critic Stephanie Zacharek tells us where her passion expressed in her TIME Magazine review on “Dunkirk” originates. She and John talk about Christopher Nolan’s craftsmanship in recreating the events of the Battle of Dunkirk. Stephanie also tells John about the “Dunkirk spirit,” and its portrayal in this film adaptation.