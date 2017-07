× The President of Jewel-Osco Sent Nick D a JoJo Bobblehead!

For weeks Nick Digilio has proclaimed his love for JoJo, Jewel Osco’s new mascot.

Well word got to Jewel President Doug Cygan who was kind enough to send Nick a JoJo bobble head which he describes in this podcast.

