× The Opening Bell 7/20/17: Is Obamacare Really Dead?

Millions of people across the country depend on their employers for their healthcare coverage, but no one really knows how it will be changing by the end of the year. The new Associated Bank Thought leader, Bret McKitrick (SVP & Sr. HR Consultant at Associated Benefits – Part of Associated Bank), told Steve about how some of these healthcare changes might happen from an employer perspective. Continuing to look towards the future, Steve then discussed the possible outcomes of the proposed healthcare bill with Dr. Matthew Davis (Professor of pediatrics and of medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine & Associated Chief Research Officer for Health Services and Policy Research in the Stanley Manne Children’s Research Institute).