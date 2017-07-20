× The Mincing Rascals 07.20.17: Jeff Session regrets, Health Care Bill standstill, Governor Rauner hard right

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis of the Chicago Tribune. They discuss the meaning of President Donald Trump’s regret for hiring Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and what the president has or hasn’t yet accomplished since his January inauguration. Then, they wonder who is to blame following Trump’s refusal to assume responsibility of lack of votes on a new health care bill. They switch over to state politics, and ponder Governor Rauner’s hard right turn following his overridden veto of the budget.

Steve recommends “Atlanta” on FX, a TV show about Rapper Donald Glover.

John recommends that you read through the Chicago Tribune tax divide reports, and find out what your property taxes are.

Scott recommends that you watch the new “Doctor Who,” played by a woman.

Finally, Eric recommends that you listen to the audio book of Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, read by Franken himself.