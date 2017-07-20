× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.20.17: OJ Simpson parole hearing, “Dunkirk” review, viral Lyft driver decision, TeenVogue tutorial article

Today, OJ Simpson was granted parole for armed robbery. John wants to find out how commissioners arrived at that unanimous verdict, considering his past accusations. Attorney Karen Conti joins John to explain what happened in that hearing today, and what she thinks will happen while he is on parole. Then, TIME Film Critic Stephanie Zacharek shares with John why she believes “Dunkirk” is a masterpiece. Lyft Driver Tro’Juan Henderson defends his refusal of an intoxicated passenger, protecting not only her, but himself. Finally, Chicago Tribune Columnist Heidi Stevens tells John why she agrees with TeenVogue’s decision to run an anal sex safety tutorial.