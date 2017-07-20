× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 7-20-17

We have another terrific show for you! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle explains the need for the soda pop tax and if we should expect more layoffs down the road, the great comedian Sandra Bernhard chats about her trailblazing career and upcoming show at City Winery, journalist Alison Cuddy tells us about her new position as Artistic Director of the Chicago Humanities Festival and we end the show with another great game of “Never Have I Ever!”

