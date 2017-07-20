× The Carry Out 7-20-17: “I would much rather watch a hobbled Derrick Rose than any other Bull at this point”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include O.J. Simpson being granted parole, Robert Mueller looking into President Trump’s business transactions, Chicago reaching a settlement in the red light camera lawsuit, McDonald’s starting to deliver apparel, switching problems causing massive CTA delays, a new study saying liberals don’t even like to be around Trump supporters, the Cubs gaining on the first place Brewers, highly touted prospect Yoan Moncada beginning his White Sox career, BJ Armstrong saying the Bulls are in the mix for free agent Derrick Rose and Ryan Seacrest returning to host the “American Idol” reboot.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio