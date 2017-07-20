The Carry Out 7-20-17: “I would much rather watch a hobbled Derrick Rose than any other Bull at this point”

Posted 11:37 PM, July 20, 2017, by , Updated at 11:36PM, July 20, 2017

WHITE PLAINS, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks addresses the media during the New York Knicks Media Day at the Ritz Carlton on September 26, 2016 in White Plains, New York. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include O.J. Simpson being granted parole, Robert Mueller looking into President Trump’s business transactions, Chicago reaching a settlement in the red light camera lawsuit, McDonald’s starting to deliver apparel, switching problems causing massive CTA delays, a new study saying liberals don’t even like to be around Trump supporters, the Cubs gaining on the first place Brewers, highly touted prospect Yoan Moncada beginning his White Sox career, BJ Armstrong saying the Bulls are in the mix for free agent Derrick Rose and Ryan Seacrest returning to host the “American Idol” reboot.

