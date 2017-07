× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.20.17: A lot going on today

O.J. Simpson might be getting out of jail today and President Trump does an interview with the New York Times…things are out of control. Bryan and Amanda Bickell stopped by the studio, John McDonough talks Blackhawks convention/being a grandpa and Dr. Kevin Most discusses John McCain’s diagnosis. Kirk Dillard, Pat Brady, and Eric Adelstein round out the political hour. And an awesome Special Olympian, Scott Wilson, stopped by the studio too!