Paul Lisnek's – "Behind the Curtain": Former neo-Nazi Christian Picciolini comes out of darkness

You will likely find this week’s “Behind the Curtain” truly riveting, as Former neo-Nazi and Skinhead Christian Picciolini joins Paul to talk about how his early years as a bright and well-loved child from a good family got lost in extremist ideologies. He grew up in Chicagoland, where his story of violence and hatred eventually resolves into regret and seeking forgiveness. Now, he tries to turn the lives of others around for the good, but he has paid a heavy price along the way. His story is graphic and direct. He answers all questions no matter how tough.