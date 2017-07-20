One of WGN Radio’s very own witnesses Chicago’s rampant gang violence first hand

Posted 1:03 PM, July 20, 2017

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 30: Police investigate the murder of a young man found shot to death in the back seat of a bullet-riddled car on June 30, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. More than 300 people have been killed and more than 1700 wounded by gunfire in Chicago this year. On June 1, a task force was formed by the Chicago police, Illinois state police and the ATF to combat the gun violence in the city. ATF has formed similar task forces on a temporary basis to fight regional spikes in gun violence. Chicago's task force is the only one in the nation formed with the idea to be permanent. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WGN producer Brian Althimer recounts to Roe and Anna about his witnessing a shootout that precipitated the shooting of 70-year old man. Brian also talks about growing up in one of Chicago’s most deadly neighborhoods and how the violence impacts his daily life.

