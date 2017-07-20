× One of WGN Radio’s very own witnesses Chicago’s rampant gang violence first hand

WGN producer Brian Althimer recounts to Roe and Anna about his witnessing a shootout that precipitated the shooting of 70-year old man. Brian also talks about growing up in one of Chicago’s most deadly neighborhoods and how the violence impacts his daily life.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3377458/3377458_2017-07-19-192458.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

