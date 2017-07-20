× Millennials need only a toothbrush to move into new ‘co-living’ apartments

UKRAINIAN VILLAGE — A co-living startup called Common that’s targeting millennials has opened its first Chicago building in Ukrainian Village, offering intrepid renters a shared apartment with everything included — even the roommates.

The New York City chain’s first entry into Chicago is in a four-story white concrete, steel and glass three-unit apartment building dubbed “Common Damen” across from Mariano’s grocery store in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

Individual rents in the four-bedroom, two-bath apartments range from $1,325 to $1,675 per room.

Click to listen:

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3377694/3377694_2017-07-20-124234.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3770.mp3