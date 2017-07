× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 98: Bears Training Camp Preview, Part 2

It’s now less than a week until the start of Bears training camp and Hoge & Jahns are back with Part 2 of their Bourbonnais preview. In this episode, the guys take a look at the defensive side of the football. Is Leonard Floyd ready for a breakout season? Will Kyle Fuller even make the team? Listen below!

