Gene Simmons talks about life in music and bringing his restaurant brand to Chicago
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and KISS frontman, Gene Simmons joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about his new endeavor to bring “Rock & Brews,” a rock-inspired restaurant and entertainment concept, to the Greater Chicagoland area and a commitment to open 10-15 new corporate-owned restaurants to the area.
