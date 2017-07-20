Gene Simmons talks about life in music and bringing his restaurant brand to Chicago

Posted 1:13 PM, July 20, 2017, by

Musician Gene Simmons of KISS poses in a photo session during a news conference to announce the exhibition Kiss Expo Tokyo 2016 in Tokyo on October 13, 2016.(KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images)

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and KISS frontman, Gene Simmons joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about his new endeavor to bring “Rock & Brews,” a rock-inspired restaurant and entertainment concept, to the Greater Chicagoland area and a commitment to open 10-15 new corporate-owned restaurants to the area.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​