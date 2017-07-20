× Gene Simmons talks about life in music and bringing his restaurant brand to Chicago

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and KISS frontman, Gene Simmons joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about his new endeavor to bring “Rock & Brews,” a rock-inspired restaurant and entertainment concept, to the Greater Chicagoland area and a commitment to open 10-15 new corporate-owned restaurants to the area.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3377060/3377060_2017-07-18-202800.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

