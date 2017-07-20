× Fmr CIA agent in Syria, Bob Baer calls the ending of U.S. support for anti-Assad forces in Syria a “win for Russia”

Bob Baer, one of the most regarded C.I.A. officers in history, security analyst for CNN, and author of ‘See No Evil: The True Story of a Ground Soldier in the CIA’s War Against Terrorism’ joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about a report from the Washington Post, citing unnamed US officials, that President Donald Trump has ordered the CIA to cease a program supporting anti-Assad rebels in Syria with weapons and training. Baer also talks about reports of Russian financial ties to members of Mr. Trump’s campaign team.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3377480/3377480_2017-07-19-200520.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

