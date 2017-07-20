× Everyone looks forward to Dean Richards on Thursdays…even Dean!

It’s Thursday! Bill and Wendy are joined by their friend, and WGN’s very own, Dean Richards! they talk about Dean battling a cold, Jada Pinkett Smith’s earlier life as a drug dealer, the diverse work of Andy Serkis, and more. He also shares his reviews for ‘Dunkirk’, and ‘Girls Trip’.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.