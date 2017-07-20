× Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle: “When you are in a crunch and a crisis you either raise revenue or you eliminate positions and that is where we find ourselves today”

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle joins Justin to discuss the budget cuts driven by the sugary drink tax delay, if we can expect additional layoffs, the criticism she’s received from Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, Commissioner Boykin and the Chicago Tribune editorial board and what needs to be done to eventually balance the Cook County budget.

