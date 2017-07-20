× Blackhawks’ radio play by play man John Wiedeman: 10th annual Blackhawks Convention

After a beautiful musical tribute by Bill, John Wiedeman joins Bill and Wendy on the phone! They talk about the 10th annual Blackhawks conventions, the Blackhawks being to only NHL team doing this, the special interactions at the convention, the drastic change in the popularity of the franchise, John’s announcing influences, Brian Campbell’s changing role with the team, and much more.

