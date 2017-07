× Bill and Wendy Full Show 07-20-17

Today’s guests include Blackhawks’ radio play by play announcer, John Wiedeman, comedian, Tim Cavanagh, and our very own Dean Richards! Bill and Wendy cover the 10th annual Chicago Blackhawks Convention, music and comedy, movies, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.