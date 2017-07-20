× Alison Cuddy is the new Artistic Director of the Chicago Humanities Festival

Journalist Alison Cuddy joins Justin to tell us about her new job as the Artistic Director of the Chicago Humanities Festival. Alison talks about her promotion, what her new position entails, what the Chicago Humanities Festival tries to accomplish, what it means for the city, how the festival tries to be broad and diverse in their approach, why the festival has shifted to year-round programming, being part of Chicago’s long legacy of arts and culture, the importance of having arts and culture in our lives and the effort to bring the Chicago Humanities Festival into the neighborhoods.

