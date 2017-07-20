× $2000 for one card and possibly $20,000 for another….Michael Osacky of Baseball in the Attic appraises listeners’ sports memorablia on air!

Michael Osacky is a sports memorabilia appraiser, public speaker and contributor to Parade Magazine.

During this visit with Nick Digilio he appraises listeners’ items on air including one that’s worth $2,000 and another one that’s potentially worth $20,000!

